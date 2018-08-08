MAITLAND, Fla. -- The Enzian Theater on Wednesday announced it had withdrawn its expansion plans with the city of Maitland.

Enzian withdraws expansion plans with Maitland

Concern over parking agreement with nearby school

Theater wanted to add more screens, new lobby area

The theater's board of directors made the decision "due to potential risks that would leave the organization unsustainable."

Enzian's expansion plans depended on its long-term parking agreement with nearby Park Maitland School. However, the school was recently sold to an "out-of-town company," which caused concerned for Enzian officials.

"Among the risks, if the school's new owners, or its landowners decide at any time to redevelop their site, then we would lose the use of all additional seating we would be building with our expansion, and would have to reduce operation below that which we have today to an unsustainable level," Enzian's executive director David Schillhammer said in a statement.

The single-screen theater planned to add two more screens, a new lobby area and expanded parking as part of its "Enzian Forever" project. About $5 million had been raised for the expansion.

The Enzian, which has operated in Central Florida for more than 33 years, is known for showing independent and international films as well as hosting the Florida Film Festival.