FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. -- For the first time in history, Flagler County Schools received district-wide incident survival training with the Sheriff's Office.

Flagler teachers get district-wide survival training

Training to prep teachers for potential active-shooter

Flagler County deputies led the training

The training is to prepare faculty for a potential active-shooter situation as everyone prepares to head back to school.

For teachers like Ana Fajardo, it was the first time they sat in the active-shooter training. She said it’s a sad reality but a big responsibility to keep students safe.

“The lives of our kids are at stake, and we will go down before they do,” said Farjado, a Flagler County elementary school teacher.

Farjado has been in the classroom for nearly 30 years, and now she’s in the role of a student.

More than 1,000 district faculty members packed the Flagler Palm Coast High School auditorium Tuesday morning.

“It was very scary for me to come today, because its heart-wrenching when you hear these stories,” Fajardo said.

The Sheriff's Office Homeland Security led the training, hoping to ensure that faculty will be able to respond correctly should they be faced with an active shooter during school hours.

They also taught faculty how to identify a potential active shooter before an attack.

“We’re pretty huge, and we have a lot of visitors on campus all the time, so we have to be aware and not be afraid to go up and talk to them and see who they are and why they're there,” Fajardo said.

The instructors said to not only have a plan, but also keep an emergency kit with first aid and anything else teachers may need to keep kids safe.

“It’s taking school security to the next level," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "We want students to come here to learn. We want parents to not have to worry about their kids in school that when they go to school. They know that they're going to come home."

While instructors broke down the motives of the past mass shooters, they also passed on more tips like if you're dodging bullets, run in a zig zag, always find an exit and get out.

They also reminded faculty to remember to run, hide, fight.

Fajardo said her confidence is now boosted from participating in the training.

“We need to stand up and fight so that this stops happening,” Fajardo said.

Flagler County Schools are back in session Friday.