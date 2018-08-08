ORLANDO, Fla. — Debby transitioned to a tropical storm Wednesday morning with a greater concentration of storms near its center.

Debby expected to dissipate by Thursday; no threat to land

Pacific active with three-named storms

Located around 1,200 miles west-northwest of The Azores, with winds have picked up a little to 45 mph as it moves north-northeast at 9 mph.

Debby will travel north-northeast Wednesday, eventually into cooler waters so it will not sustain its strength for much longer. The storm should dissipate by Thursday night over the far northern Atlantic, posing no threat to land.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the Atlantic basin remains quiet thanks to high amounts of Saharan dust in the upper atmosphere and cooler than average sea surface temperatures. Strong wind shear over the Caribbean is also keeping activity from developing.

Meanwhile, the Pacific remains active with three-named storms. The strongest is major category 4 Hurricane Hector, forecast to track south of the Big Island of Hawaii Wednesday where a tropical storm warning is in effect.

Although the strongest winds will stay out over the water, outer bands may brush the island; rough surf and hazardous seas will also be a threat.

John, Kristy, and the remnant low of Ileana are following up Hector in a very busy East Pacific basin.