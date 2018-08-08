ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — What do you do when you have one successful restaurant?
- Paul's Chicago Pizza now has second location at 11002 4th Street N.
- Visit Paul's Chicago Pizza's website
- And go to their Facebook page
You open a second one of course.
Paul's Chicago Pizza’s second location is another homage to the Second City.
Starting in Clearwater, Paul Coumoulos and his wife Donna opened a second restaurant in St. Petersburg in late 2017.
Paul demonstrated a Chi-town favorite in this installment of the Chef’s Kitchen: Traditional Thin Crust Pizza.
Ingredients:
10-12 oz. dough ball
6 oz. pizza sauce
5 oz. bulk Italian sausage, out of casing
1/2 small onion diced
1/2 small green pepper diced
20 pieces sliced pepperoni
8 oz. mozzarella cheese
3-4 tbsp. medium grind corn meal
Directions:
Roll out dough ball very thin and poke holes with a fork into entire crust.
Let rest.
Preheat oven and pizza stone to 450 degrees.
Spread cornmeal evenly on a flat surface preferably, cardboard or wood--not metal.
Lay crust on cornmeal.
Spread sauce evenly to within 1/8 inch from the edge of dough.
Add sausage by pinching off approximately quarter-sized pieces and placing them every inch to inch and a half.
Spread the rest of your ingredients evenly over pizza.
Finally, add cheese evenly to within 1/2 inch to edge.
Bake on preheated pizza stone at 450 degrees for 12-15 minutes.
Ovens may and will vary, so check internal temperature of sausage is 160 degrees before removing from oven.
Cut into squares two inches by two inches.
Enjoy.