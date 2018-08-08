ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — What do you do when you have one successful restaurant?

You open a second one of course.

Paul's Chicago Pizza’s second location is another homage to the Second City.

Starting in Clearwater, Paul Coumoulos and his wife Donna opened a second restaurant in St. Petersburg in late 2017.

Paul demonstrated a Chi-town favorite in this installment of the Chef’s Kitchen: Traditional Thin Crust Pizza.

Ingredients:

10-12 oz. dough ball

6 oz. pizza sauce

5 oz. bulk Italian sausage, out of casing

1/2 small onion diced

1/2 small green pepper diced

20 pieces sliced pepperoni

8 oz. mozzarella cheese

3-4 tbsp. medium grind corn meal

Directions:

Roll out dough ball very thin and poke holes with a fork into entire crust.

Let rest.

Preheat oven and pizza stone to 450 degrees.

Spread cornmeal evenly on a flat surface preferably, cardboard or wood--not metal.

Lay crust on cornmeal.

Spread sauce evenly to within 1/8 inch from the edge of dough.

Add sausage by pinching off approximately quarter-sized pieces and placing them every inch to inch and a half.

Spread the rest of your ingredients evenly over pizza.

Finally, add cheese evenly to within 1/2 inch to edge.

Bake on preheated pizza stone at 450 degrees for 12-15 minutes.

Ovens may and will vary, so check internal temperature of sausage is 160 degrees before removing from oven.

Cut into squares two inches by two inches.

Enjoy.