ORLANDO, Fla. — Enjoy the sun while it last, because Central Florida might see an isolated shower or thunderstorm come later on Wednesday.

Wednesday's highs at 94 degrees

Low coverage of storms

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Mostly sunny skies are projected before daytime heating allows more clouds to enter the mix. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s with heat index values up around 100 degrees.

There may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but coverage will remain limited. It will remain muggy and mild overnight with lows in the mid- to upper 70s.

Expect few changes on Thursday and Friday with highs staying in the low to mid-90s inland. Rain chances will stay low for the remainder of the workweek. Highs will run at or just above the seasonal average of 92 degrees.

Waves in the nearshore waters will be considered poor Wednesday with heights of 1 to 2 feet and a small east-southeast trade swell.

Breezy southwest winds will turn southeast, helping to generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal. Seas offshore will run around 2 feet.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain a threat, both on the inland lakes and the adjacent Atlantic waters.

Tropical Forecast

In the tropics, conditions overall remain quiet throughout the Atlantic basin. Subtropical Storm Debby formed Tuesday in the central Atlantic, drifting north in open waters roughly 1,200 miles west-northwest of the Azores.

Meanwhile, major Category 4 Hurricane Hector in the Pacific is forecast to stay south of the Hawaiian Islands, but some of its outer bands may affect the big island where a tropical storm warning is in effect.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

