NATIONWIDE -- The West Hollywood City Council voted Monday on a proposal calling for the removal of President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The star has been vandalized several times in recent years

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce oversees the landmark

The resolution, which passed unanimously, asks the city of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the star due to Trump's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions."

"Having a 'star' on the Walk of Fame is a privilege that is highly sought after by those in the entertainment industry," the resolution states. "Allowing Mr. Trump to continue to have a star in light of his behavior toward women, particularly in the #timesup and #metoo movements, should not be acceptable in the Hollywood and entertainment industry communities."

It's unclear what will happen next with the resolution since West Hollywood doesn't have jurisdiction over the Walk of Fame. In the past, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the landmark, has said it does not remove stars.

When asked by Spectrum News, an official at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce referred us to the original news release on the vandalism of Trump's star.

It says, in part: "The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an institution celebrating the positive contributions of the inductees. When people are unhappy with our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark."

In a statement given to CNN, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Leron Gubler said the resolution would be referred to the group's executive committee "for consideration at their next meeting."



"As of now, there are no plans to remove any stars from the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Gubler said.

Trump's star was first unveiled in 2007. In recent years, it has been vandalized several times and destroyed twice, most recently in July by a man with a pickax.