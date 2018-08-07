The Walt Disney Company will release its third quarter financial results Tuesday after the markets close.

The company will then discuss its earning in a conference call with analysts and shareholders at 4:30 p.m.

Analysts expect the entertainment giant to report revenue of $15.35 billion, which would be a 7.8 percent increase from a year ago.

Back in May, Disney reported its theme park division grew 13 percent to $4.9 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Attendance also rose 5 percent, with most of the growth coming from Disney World.

Tuesday's earnings report comes after other theme park operators released positive financial results.

Comcast, the parent company of Universal, revealed during a July earnings call plans for a new theme park in Orlando.

SeaWorld, which has struggled in recent years, reported increased attendance and revenue at its parks.

Disney has several attractions under construction at its parks worldwide, with many of them at Disney World. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is set to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in late fall 2019. A similar land will open at Disney land in California in summer 2019. Also on tap for Orlando are Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway and Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy, a Gaurdians of the Galaxy coaster, a Rataouille ride and a Tron coaster.

The earnings call also comes after Disney and 21st Century Fox shareholders approved a $71 deal in which Disney will aquire Fox's entertainment assets.