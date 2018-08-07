SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- An Oviedo man is facing charges after 110,000 files of child pornography was found on one of his electronic devices.

Oviedo man charged with 30 counts of child porn possession

2nd time Klinger has been arrested on child porn accusations

Edwin Michael Klinger, 49, was arrested Monday for child pornography possession charges following a months-long investigation. This is the second time he's been arrested on child porn charges.

According to detectives, in April, a device detected in Seminole County showed child porn being shared over a peer-to-peer network.

An arrest report from Seminole County Sheriff’s Office says information revealed the IP address belonged to a device from Klinger, and a search warrant at his Oviedo home was later obtained.

When deputies made contact with him at his residence, Klinger said he was the only person who had access to his computers and devices, which were password-protected and located at his office.

He also admitted to using a peer-to-peer downloading client on the devices, according to the arrest report.

Months later in July after deputies seized Klinger’s electronic devices, Seminole County Digital Forensics Unit located six terabytes of child porn images on a hard drive taken from Klinger’s home, in which he was arrested.

In late July, the digital forensics unit also found over 110,000 images of child porn on an electronic device seized from Klinger’s office. He is facing 30 counts of child porn charges in relation to the files found on this device.

He is being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility without bond.