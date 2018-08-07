ORLANDO, Fla. -- So far, so good with a new ordinance affecting private gun sellers in Orange County, officials told commissioners Tuesday.

Ordinance required background checks by private gun sellers at gun shows

Shoot Straight, Florida Gun Shows helped private sellers

No complaints of the ordinance being violated

On May 8, the county enacted an ordinance that required private sellers to comply with a three-day waiting period and perform criminal background checks for private gun sales.

The ordinance applies to private dealers at gun shows, flea markets and other public places.

Since the ordinance passed, there have been two gun shows in Orange County. Officials say there were no complaints that people violated the ordinance.

Local firearms dealer Shoot Straight helped by conducting background checks for private sellers. Florida Gun Shows, the group that operates gun shows throughout the state, also ran background checks and had no issues.

The county had a similar ordinance until 2011, but the state passed a law that penalized local officials for local gun restrictions.