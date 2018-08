WINDERMERE, Fla. — The body of a man who went missing after going swimming in a Windermere lake on Sunday evening has been discovered early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The 37-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing after going swimming at Lake Down on Sunday.

However, at around 7:20 a.m., his body was found in the middle of the lake, according to Jeff Williamson, public information officer.

Check back for updates.