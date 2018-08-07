ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a warm and muggy start to Tuesday with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Highs for Tuesday at 92 degrees

Plenty of sunshine, however, that will stick with us through the afternoon. There may be a few passing clouds as the east coast sea breeze tracks west, along with a few showers and storms.

Most will remain dry as temperatures climb into the mid to low 90s. The rest of our workweek will be similar.

Any shower activity that develops will end early, allowing for quiet conditions overnight. Expect mostly clear skies heading into Wednesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and only a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs will remain in the mid to low 90s.

With dry air sticking around, the rest of our workweek will hold minimal rain chances with seasonable temperatures. Moisture will start to return this weekend, increasing the chance for storms.

Beach and boating conditions look favorable; just make sure to apply sunscreen often and keep in mind an elevated rip current threat.

Tropical Forecast

In the tropics, an area of low pressure in the north central Atlantic has turned into a tropical development with the name Debby.

Regardless, this low pressure will be no threat to Central Florida or the United States.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

