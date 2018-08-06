WINDERMERE, Fla. — Law enforcement are trying to find a man who they say went underwater in a lake in Windermere early Sunday evening.

Unnamed 37-year-old man was experience swimmer, deputies say

Man went swimming in middle of Lake Down, but never returned, say authorities

The 37-year-old unnamed man vanished into the water at the Lake Down at around 5 p.m. and it is where divers are going back out there Monday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

We just spotted the first boat to hit the water in the search for a missing swimmer. Officials say he was out with friends at Lake Down in Windermere and never resurfaced. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/G9SKrucYqJ — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) August 6, 2018

Rescue workers are certain the man is in the lake, because his friends told authorities he was the only one who did not swim back to their pontoon boat. Detectives say he was swimming in about 18 feet of water.

Investigators say the people in the boat got out for a swim along with the man in the middle of the lake, but the people also said he was screaming for help and then there was silence.

On Sunday evening, search and rescue teams were at the lake, looking for the man.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the man was an experience swimmer.

"After a short amount of time, they got out of the water this male waved like he was in distress and went under the people in the boat waved some jet skis and tired to throw live preserves at him, the way of the current the boat drifted away and they never saw him again," said Lt. Ken Taylor.

Lake Down is right off of Conroy Windermere Road, about a mile away from Olympia High School.

The man's identity has not been released yet.

Reporter Matt Fernandez contributed to this story.