ORLANDO, Fla. -- An Orlando firefighter competing as the next "Food Network Star" placed third in Sunday's season 14 finale.

Emanuel "Manny" Washington places third in "Food Network Star" competition

Washington is a lieutenant with the Orlando Fire Department

The 30-year-old has competed in other food competition shows

Lt. Emanuel "Manny" Washington was up against two other chefs vying for the title.

Fans and other firefighters gathered at Harry Buffalo in downtown Orlando on Sunday to cheer on the 30-year-old.

Washington, a decorated chef, has competed in other food competitions, including Fox's "Master Chef." In 2015, he won Food Network's "Cutthroat Kitchen."

Washington's signature dishes including bacon jam burgers, churrasco steak with plantains and guava bread pudding.

During the Sunday night finale, celebrity chefs Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis crowned two winners as the next Food Network Star. It was a first in the show's history.

Washington is an 11-year veteran with the Orlando Fire Department.