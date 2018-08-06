ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Orange County man is facing murder charges after deputies say he called 911 to tell dispatchers that "I killed my wife" by choking her after learning of an affair.

Matthew Solice charged with 2nd-degree murder in wife's death

Detectives say he called 911 to report he killed his wife

Affidavit: He told deputies he choked her after she admitted to affair

Matthew Solice, 33, was arrested last Tuesday at the couple's apartment on Gateway Point Circle.

According to an arrest affidavit, Solice told Orange County detectives that he and his wife moved to the Orlando area about a year ago. He works at Disney's Blizzard Beach, and she found work at a restaurant, Solice told detectives.

Recently, they'd been having marital problems, and she had moved out, though she returned to the apartment to watch the couple's young son while Solice worked.

When Solice returned to the apartment that night, he said he confronted her about the suspected affair, and they got into an argument.

As they were standing in the kitchen, Solice said he suddenly grabbed his wife's neck and squeezed "until she quit breathing," and when he let her go, she was blue, the affidavit said.

After calling his mother to tell her what happened, Solice told detectives that he called 911 and said, "I killed my wife." Their young son was home at the time; deputies safely removed him from the apartment.

Solice's wife was transported to Celebration Hospital, then to Orlando Regional Medical Center, in critical condition but died a couple of days later.

Solice was booked into the Orange County Jail just after 1:30 a.m. last Wednesday on an attempted homicide charge, which was upgraded to second-degree murder after his wife's death.