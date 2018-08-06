NATIONWIDE -- NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France has been arrested and charged with DWI and criminal possession of oxycodone.

NASCAR Chairman, CEO Brian France arrested Sunday night

Police in Sag Harbor, NY say he ran through a stop sign

He's been charged with criminal oxycodone possession, DWI

The Associated Press reported that France, 56, was stopped by police Sunday night in Sag Harbor, N.Y. after his Lexus ran a stop sign, police said, who added that officers suspected intoxication during the stop and found pills during a subsequent search.

France was arraigned Monday and released, AP said.

NASCAR told AP that it takes France's arrest "as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts."

TMZ was the first to report France's arrest.