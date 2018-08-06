A 67-year-old man who was pushing his bicycle along Northwest 110th Avenue on Sunday evening was killed in a hit-and-run, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Man's name has not been released

Driver was driving a dark-colored pickup truck

At around 9:06 p.m., the Ocala man, who has not been named, was pushing his bicycle on Northwest 110th Avenue as he was trying to cross the street near Northwest 5th Street when a dark-colored, possibly blue, pickup truck was going southbound on the road when the driver struck the man, explained the FHP.

The man was thrown southwest into the northbound lane and was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he was declared dead, stated the FHP.

The driver "fled the scene of the crash without rendering aide to the pedestrian," described the FHP, stating that the driver drove southbound on NW 110th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 352-955-2004 or the FHP Communications Center in Jacksonville at 1-800-387-1290.