CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Has race become synonymous with "stand your ground" shootings?

Attorneys for the family of Markeis McGlockton say yes, arguing that the Florida law overwhelmingly helps people who are white who shoot people of color.

McGlockton was shot and killed July 19 in a Clearwater convenience store parking lot during an argument over a parking space. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said that according to Florida's "stand your ground" law, he cannot arrest alleged gunman Michael Drejka.

The case has been handed over to the State Attorney's Office to decide whether charges will be filed against Drejka.

"You cannot neglect the fact that stand your ground is being applied in a racist, calculated manor in many instances," said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the families of Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice.

Social scientists have studied many stand your ground cases to try to determine whether there is bias.

A cross-section of researchers came to different conclusions.

"We tried to look at when the shooter is black and the victim is white, what is the likelihood that that's ruled justified vs. cases where the shooter is white and the victim is black," said Dr. John Roman, a senior fellow at NORC at the University of Chicago . "The shooter is white and the victim is black, it's 10 times more likely to be justified."

But Dr. John Lott, the president of the pro-gun Crime Prevention Research Center , concluded: "Whites who use stand-your-ground laws are significantly more likely to be convicted of the crime than blacks who use it."

And Justin Murphy, a University of Southampton assistant professor, said, "...from the data that I have, the chances of a black defendant getting off on a stand-your-ground case with a white victim just simply almost never happens."

Roman's study used the FBI database for cases of justifiable homicide and stand-your-ground cases from 2005 to 2010 in every state except Florida. His studies determined that race does play a factor in these cases.

Lott used the Tampa Bay Times' database to examine cases from 2005 to 2013 in Florida.

"(What) you found was that, not surprisingly, blacks were much more likely than other groups to use stand-your-ground laws, because they're most likely to be victims of violent crimes," Lott said. "And they were more successful. So this notion that people who shot blacks got lower penalties... Well, it was the blacks who were doing the shooting who got the lower penalties."

Murphy used the same database but came away with different results.

"The main finding is that a stand-your-ground defense can work sometimes if you're a white person defending yourself against other people, whether it be white people or black people," Murphy said. "Stand-your-ground defense can work for white people. It almost never works for black defendants defending themselves against white victims."

The researchers said they considered races of both parties involved in the incidents, along with their relationships.

But even with the data they collected and formulas applied, the information doesn't give the most up-to-date statistics. Also, there is no one designated place to find all of the Florida stand-your-ground information.

There is no requirement for police departments and sheriff's offices to report stand-your-ground cases to either state or federal agencies.