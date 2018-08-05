ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two people were injured during a shooting at a private party inside a nightclub in Orlando Saturday night.

Deputies say 200-300 patrons were at the party when a fight broke and escalated into a shooting. They say the shooter, believed to be in his 20s, pulled out a gun and started shooting, striking two men.

The two victims, a 23-year-old male and a 33-year-old male, were transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say the suspect fled the scene and is still at large. However, officials say one other person was arrested on scene for resisting without violence.