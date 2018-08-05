ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando Fire Department Lieutenant Emanuel "Manny" Washington will appear on the final episode of the hit show Food Network Star Sunday night.

Orlando Fire Lt. to appear on final Food Network Star show

Manny Washington to compete against two other chefs

Show to start at 9 p.m.

In Sunday's episode, Manny will be up against two other chefs vying for a chance to be crowned the Food Network Star.

The fire department is holding a watch party at Harry Buffalo in downtown Orlando to cheer on Lieutenant Washington. The event kicks-off at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Washington is a decorated chef who has competed in other food competition shows, including Fox Network's Master Chef and was the winner of Food Networ's Cutthroat Kitchen.

Washington has served with the Orlando Fire Department for 11 years. He is known for his Bacon Jam Burgers, Churrasco Steak with caramelized plantains, and his Guava Bread Pudding.

Washington said he was inspired to cook by his mother and grandmother, but it has taken on a whole new meaning being firefighter chef.

"At the firehouse we are busy all day long running emergency calls and dinner is the time where we get to sit down as a family," Washington said. "Being able to cook a hearty, comforting meal for the guys is what I am passionate about."

The fire department encourages anyone who tunes into the show tonight to tag both @OrlandoFireDepartment and @ChefMannyFD, as well as use the hashtag #PutSomeFlamesOnEm, on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.