FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. -- A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Saturday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase on Interstate 95, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Man threatened to kill woman in Flagler County

Man leads law enforcement on high-speed chase

Tavarius Stokes is accused of threatening to kill the mother of his child at a residence in Bunnell on Friday. Police responded to the scene, but Stokes had already fled.

On Saturday, Stokes threatened the woman again and pulled a gun on her, deputies said. He then fled the scene in a red Suzuki, which had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Deputies spotted the vehicle going eastbound on State Road 100. As deputies tried to stop Stokes, he then drove onto I-95 at a high rate of speed.

During the pursuit, Stokes hit a deputy's vehicle.

The chase ended when Stokes stopped the vehicle near State Road 40.

Stokes was taken into custody and booked into the Volusia County Jail.

He faces multiple charges, including aggravated fleeing and eluding and grand theft auto.

Additional charges are pending.