TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- The Indian River Lagoon has been cleared for activities following a leak that sent hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage into the water.

Indian River Lagoon reopens to activities

Water deemed safe for swimming, boating and fishing

870,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the lagoon on July 30

"The water is once again safe for swimming, boating and fishing," Titusville officials said in a news release Sunday.

On July 30, officials reported about 870,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into the lagoon when an old force main ruptured. The leak was stopped within three hours of being reported, officials said.

Notices were then posted along the lagoon warning people not to swim, boat or fish in the water.

Officials have been monitoring the lagoon's water quality for the past three days and water samples came back clean.

Crews are still working to restore the area.