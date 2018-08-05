Today will feature more afternoon storms across Central Florida compared to Saturday as more moisture moves back into the region. However, given the time of the year storm coverage will remain rather low.

More afternoon storms Sunday

Portions of Lake, Sumter, Marion to see heavy downpours

Storm chances to drop to 20% on Monday

The coverage today will be 30 to 40 percent across Central Florida. The best chance for heavy downpours today will be west of Orlando and into portions of Lake, Sumter, and Marion Counties by mid-afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures today will reach the lower 90s inland with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 along the coast. “Feel Like” temperatures today will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

The storms will taper by early evening with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures tonight will dip into the mid to upper 70s and it will be a humid night.

Storm chances will drop back down to 20 percent for most of Central Florida on Monday. Another slug of drier air will limit the coverage of storms to kick-off the work week.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the low 90s inland and upper 80s along the coast. The heat index will continue to make it feel as though it is in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Storm coverage gradually increases through mid to late week. The coverage will go from 30 to 40 percent by mid-week with increasing storm chances by the upcoming weekend.

High temperatures this week will be near 90 degrees or slightly warmer for most areas. Overnight lows will continue to dip into the 70s this week.

Tropics:

In the tropics, there’s a 40 percent chance a non-tropical low pressure system could develop into a storm in the next 5 days, but this will not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S. This system is in the northeastern Atlantic and 1000 miles west, southwest of the Azores.

In the Eastern Pacific, Hector is now a Category 3 Hurricane. Hector could impact portions of Hawaii by Wednesday, but the track forecast is keeping it just south of the islands for now. It will make for rough surf along the islands of Hawaii.

Tropical Depression Eleven has also developed just south of Mexico. It is moving away from land and there are two other tropical waves that could develop in the next 48 hours in the Eastern Pacific. These wave are all located west and south of Mexico.

Your Marine and Surf forecast for today:

Mostly to partly sunny skies with an isolated afternoon storms. Winds will be out of the east from 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be 2-3 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal. Surfing conditions will be poor to fair with wave heights of 1-2 plus feet. There is an easterly trade swell. The rip current threat is moderate with water temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The UV Index remains high! It is at an eleven for today, which means sunburn could happen in less than 10 minutes.

