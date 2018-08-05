VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage of the fatal deputy-involved shooting from Friday night.

Man shot and killed by deputy in Seville

Body cam footage from the incident released

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he stands behind deputy

A deputy shot and killed a 29-year-old man in Seville.

Investigators say just after 7:30 p.m., deputies arrived a residence on north U.S. 17 after reports of domestic violence.

When deputies arrived they tried talking with the man, who they say was being uncooperative. The suspect then grabbed his girlfriend.

The deputy tried to intervene pulling out a stun gun and telling the man to put his arms behind his back. The man eportedly grabbed the stun gun and discharged it.

The deputy then shot and killed him.

The incident was captured by the deputy's body camera.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the deputies actions were justified.

"After watching the body camera video of last night's deputy-involved shooting, it's clear to me that this deputy was placed in a terrible situation and did everything he could to try and convince this man to stop fighting," Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted. "I stand behind the deputy 100 percent."

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.