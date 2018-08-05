WINDERMERE, Fla. -- Crews are searching for a man who went missing after jumping into Lake Down, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies, marine units and fire resuce crews were called to the lake for a possible drowning.

A 37-year-old man and several others jumped out of a boat to swim in the lake. The other swimmers returned to the boat safely. However, the man disappeared under the water and never resurfaced.

According to deputies, the man called for help before he went under.

Divers are searching the water for the man.

No other details were immediately available.