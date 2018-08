SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered autistic boy believed to have left his home Saturday night.

Family members say 6-year-old Humza Mohammad Syed was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at his home on Ridgemount Place in Lake Mary. Syed was last seen wearing navy blue shorts and a gray shirt.

Investigators say the child is non-verbal and likely won't respond to his name. If you see him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.