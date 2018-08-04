LAKELAND, Fla. -- Multiple protests against the recent controversial Stand your ground case in Clearwater are taking place this weekend.

On Saturday, Black Lives Matter will hold a rally at Munns Park.

BLM officials said via Facebook a march to protest the fatal shooting Markeis McGlockton will take place beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown Lakeland.

Officials said the march will have two walking routes:

One, along: Massachusetts Ave, E Pine St, N Kentucky Ave, E Bay St traveling clock wise

And also, E Main st, N. Tennessee Ave, E Pine St, N Kentucky Ave traveling clock wise

Officials said there will be guess speakers, a candle lighting and a prayer section to end the event.

Also, civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton will be in Clearwater Sunday for an event at St. John Primitive Baptist Church at 1002 Palmetto Street. The rally will be at 4 p.m.

The investigation into the July 19 shooting of McGlockton, 28, has been turned over to the State Attorney's office. The alleged shooter, Michael Drejka, has not been arrested or charged.

The State Attorney's Office will decide if charges will be filed.