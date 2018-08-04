ORLANDO, Fla. -- The University of Central Florida graduated more than 3,700 students on Saturday.

Two commencement ceremonies were held in the CFE Arena.

The ceremonies were Dale Whittaker's first since become president of the university on July 1.

Eliana Benevento was awarded the first bachelor's degree during Saturday ceremonies. Benevento, a native of Panama City, earned her degree in event management from the Rosen College of Hospitality Management.

Nearly half of UCF's summer graduating class comes from minority communities. Hispanics and Latinos make up about 25 percent.

In 2017, UCF ranked second out of 100 institutions across the country as a top producer of minority bachelor degrees.