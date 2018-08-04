PALM BAY, Fla. -- Palm Bay has taken the first step to finding a solution for the homeless during cold nights.

New cold weather shelter announced at Mosaic Church in Palm Bay

Partnerships formed by Plam Bay churches

Latest count of Brevard County homeless: 900 people

For the first time, when the weather drops below 45 degrees, about 50 to 113 homeless people can seek shelter at Mosaic Church in Palm Bay.

It was all thanks to partnerships formed with Ascension Catholic Church, Centerpointe Church, Tomoka Christian Church, Mosaic Church and the Salvation Army of Melbourne. Numerous community sponsors also contributed to the effort, including the Greater Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce, the Palm Bay Rotary, the Brevard Homeless Coalition, Volunteers of America, and Community of Hope.

"Didn't cost taxpayers a nickel and we raised all the money in 60 days," explains Social Services Director Thomas Rebman.

With almost 900 homeless people in Brevard County according to the latest count done by the Brevard Homeless Coalition, Bob Hyatt says he's not happy the cold night shelter is right across the street from him because of his young daughter. He's worried strangers will be canvasing the neighborhood.

Fenele Conserve on the other hand, not only does he think it's a good idea, he's planning on volunteering at the church, because he wants to pay it forward. He emigrated from Haiti and says throughout the process people have been very generous and compassionate towards him and he wants to help make other peoples lives better.

The $10,000 raised will sustain the program for five years, Rebman elaborates that the funds were used to buy mats, cots, sheets, blankets, and other supplies like a washer and dryer.

The shelter is only for adults, no children or families, once the county has decided it’s a cold night they will open along with all the other shelters.