POLK COUNTY, Fla.— A fatal crash in Polk County on Friday has left one person dead and two injured.

Tire blow out caused crash on I-4

Driver and one passenger seriously injured

Tanisha Hunt, 45, sustained fatal inujuries

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, 51- year-old Arthur Hunt and passengers, Latrice Jones, 42, and Tanisha Hunt, 45, were traveling in a Ford Explorer going westbound on I-4 near Mile Marker 36 when the accident occurred.

Following a rear right tire blow out, Hunt lost control of the vehicle causing the vehicle to enter the center median and collide with the cable barrier.

The car then overturned and came to it's final rest along the eastbound median edge.

Tanihsa Hunt was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Arthur Hunt and Latrice Jones were transported to Lakeland Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said Tanisha Hunt was not properly restrained in a seatbelt and there was no alcohol involved.