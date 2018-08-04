BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was killed early Saturday in a crash on US 1 near Helman Place in Brevard County.

Vehicle strikes pedestrian

Pedestrian unidentified

Crash under investigation

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver identified as 55-year-old Joel Dodds of Rockledge, Fla. was approaching the intersection of Helmsman Place when he struck the pedestrian.

Authorities say an unidentified man was walking along with traffic in the outside lane of the intersection, when the front right of Dodds 2017 Mazda SUV struck him.

The man died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.