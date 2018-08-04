POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- The family of Kelli Black is praying for closure.

Family of woman killed in hit-and-run seek closure

They hope the second driver will come forward

Black was run over twice in a hit-and-run crash on Galloway Road, near Lakeland, on Aug. 2.

Her family remains hopeful the Polk County Sheriff's Office will find the second driver who hit her, ultimately causing her to die in the road.

"I didn't expect to lose my mom so soon," said Samantha Brinson, Black's oldest child.

Black left behind four children and a grandchild, as well as her mother and four siblings.

"I really miss her, I really do," Brinson said. "It's not fair, it's not right for someone to be taken so quickly from us."

Deputies said Black was hit while riding her scooter.

Kalen Lawson, a soldier home on leave, stopped to help her, and then both of them were run over.

It angers Black's sister Alicia Garcia to learn that neither driver who hit her stopped to help.

"I just couldn't believe it. I was shocked," Garcia said through tears. "And then to know that she got run over not once but twice. Who could do something like that you know?"

The alleged first driver Corey Jones, also known as rapper "DB da Kid" turned himself in the day of the crash. He bonded out the following day.

While Garcia isn't happy he was able to bond out so quickly, she remains hopeful the second driver will turn themselves in as well.

"Turn yourself in. If you can live with yourself for the rest of your life knowing that you did that to somebody, you're sick," Garcia said.

While the family is disgusted by the two drivers who hit Black and took off, they say they're forever grateful for Lawson's heroic actions.

"That really was a hero in my eyes. I mean I am so grateful and thankful. Words can't describe how thankful I am," Garcia said.

The family stopped by to visit Lawson when he was in the hospital. He was released the day after the crash and is staying with his family, recovering from a broken leg. His next step is physical therapy.

Black's family put together a memorial at the crash site. Now they're hoping the community will help them raise $2,500 to help pay for her funeral.

As for the investigation, the Sheriff's Office doesn't have any leads on the second driver who hit Black. Investigators believe the person was driving a white Ford F-150 that may not have any damage.

Deputies are asking people to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200 if they know of anyone driving that type of vehicle in the Kathleen/Galloway road area around 2:20 am Thursday.

People can also leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers by calling 1-800-226-TIPS.