KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Rilley Ceballos is just 7 years old, but knows how to twirl a baton like it is nobody's business

"I can do fujimi, head catches, one spin back hand, flat one spin back hands," Ceballos explained.

Rilley Ceballos's mom Tessah Ceballos, who coaches the Rhapsody Baton & Dance group in St. Cloud, brought her daughter and her best friend Lily to watch the World Baton Twirling Championships.

"The inspiration for having that opportunity for the younger girls to see what they can aspire to be," Tessah Ceballos said. "It is a once in a lifetime for them being here at our home town event. And it really puts into focus for them how far they can go."

The championships are at the Osceola Heritage Park. Nearly 200 athletes are representing 15 countries including the United States, France and Japan as they compete for gold, silver and bronze medals.

"This is as close as we can get right now to the Olympics. So when people watch the World Cup of ice-skating, this is our World Cup," said Karen Cammer the president for the U.S. Twirling Association. "This is it for us. It has catapulted us into the real sports world. Which is not an easy feat but we can hold our own with all the great sports so this is it."

Rilley Ceballos and Lily aspire to one day compete at the professional level but for now Rilley Ceballos is looking forward to being a part of the World's closing ceremony by helping hold the championship medals.

"I am excited," she added.

Riley Ceballos and her partner Lily recently won the Florida and Southeast region pair dance twirl and solo pair championships. Riley Ceballos will be a part of the event's closing ceremony.