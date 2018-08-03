ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida is still working through a SunPass transaction backlog in the tens of millions, and now the state is promising to help customers who are dealing with bank fees as those transactions go through.

SunPass confirmed Thursday that they still had a backlog of 133 million toll road transactions to post.

More than 187 million transactions have been posted since SunPass first acknowledged in July that it had stopped posting transactions while it moved to a new system.

The Florida Department of Transportation said in light of the situation, it would look into a way to help customers deal with potential banking or credit card issues, such as incurring overdraft fees, saying it the controversy wasn't fair to SunPass users who set up automatic withdrawals to pay their bills.

"We are beginning the process of standing up a new system where we can work with impacted users to make them whole," said Transportation Secretary Mike Dew. The "make them whole" phrase came from a directive from Gov. Rick Scott.

The state says it will provide SunPass customers with information in the next few days on how they can get their banking issues resolved.

The state also says until all of the backlogged transactions are resolved, SunPass customers should consider changing their automatic withdrawal settings.

Also, FDOT says if you are a customer using Easy Pay, you may want to consider changing the replenishment amounts to avoid having your accounts charged multiple times over a short period.

FDOT says it is still withholding payments to Conduent, the private company contracted to manage SunPass.

To change your settings, you should access your account on the SunPass website. If you can't, contact SunPass at 1-888-865-5352.