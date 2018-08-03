NATIONWIDE – Blue Diamond is recalling some of its half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because the product may contain actual milk.

Some half-gallon cartons could contain real milk.

Only those with a use-by-date of Sept. 2 are affected.

Consumers can exchange the product or get a refund.

The milk can cause a serious or life-threatening reaction to those allergic to milk.

If you do not have a milk allergy, the product is safe to drink.

So far, there’s been one report of an allergic reaction.

The cartons in question were shipped to 28 states, including North Carolina, Florida, Texas and New York.

The recall only applies to refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of Sept. 2, 2018.

To identify the affected product, consumers should look for the stamped information printed as:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

THE UPC Code affected is 41570 05621.

You can return the product to the store where you purchased it for a full refund or exchange.

For more details, visit http://www.bluediamond.com or call Blue Diamond at 1-800-400-1522, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Eastern time.