BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The results are in, and Brevard Public Schools report that the drinking water from 13 of its barrier island schools have been tested to be safe.

Concerns surrounding the drinking water materialized after firefighting chemicals were discovered in groundwater at the nearby Patrick Air Force Base in early July.

Traces of chemicals such as perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) were detected. PFOA and PFOS have been linked to types of cancer and thyroid defects, says the county.

The school district says officials have tested the drinking water for 21 chemical, including PFOA and PFOS, and found no detectable traces of any 21 chemicals they tested.

It will also re-test a water sample for perfluorobutyrate (PFBA) -- a less toxic chemical -- from Satellite High School due to exhibiting a slightly higher trace of PFBA.

According to a press release, BPS said it seeking a second opinion from the Florida Department of Health and has shared its results with them.

The following schools were tested:

South Patrick Shores

Sea Park Elementary

Satellite Beach

Satellite High

DeLaura Middle

Holland Elementary

Surfside Elementary

Cocoa Beach

Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High

Freedom 7 Elementary

Roosevelt Elementary

Cape Canaveral

Cape View Elementary

Indian Harbor Beach

Ocean Breeze Elementary

Indialantic

Hoover Middle

Indialantic Elementary

Melbourne Beach