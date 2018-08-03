BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The results are in, and Brevard Public Schools report that the drinking water from 13 of its barrier island schools have been tested to be safe.
Concerns surrounding the drinking water materialized after firefighting chemicals were discovered in groundwater at the nearby Patrick Air Force Base in early July.
Traces of chemicals such as perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) were detected. PFOA and PFOS have been linked to types of cancer and thyroid defects, says the county.
The school district says officials have tested the drinking water for 21 chemical, including PFOA and PFOS, and found no detectable traces of any 21 chemicals they tested.
It will also re-test a water sample for perfluorobutyrate (PFBA) -- a less toxic chemical -- from Satellite High School due to exhibiting a slightly higher trace of PFBA.
According to a press release, BPS said it seeking a second opinion from the Florida Department of Health and has shared its results with them.
The following schools were tested:
South Patrick Shores
- Sea Park Elementary
Satellite Beach
- Satellite High
- DeLaura Middle
- Holland Elementary
- Surfside Elementary
Cocoa Beach
- Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High
- Freedom 7 Elementary
- Roosevelt Elementary
Cape Canaveral
- Cape View Elementary
Indian Harbor Beach
- Ocean Breeze Elementary
Indialantic
- Hoover Middle
- Indialantic Elementary
Melbourne Beach
- Gemini Elementary