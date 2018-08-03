KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- One Puerto Rican family displaced by Hurricane Maria is finally settling in to their new home.

Puerto Rican family finds new home in Kissimmee, Fl

FEMA’S TSA extension allowed time to find home

''Oh my gosh, it’s so nice and comfortable,'' said Dana Zayas Torres about her new home in Kissimmee.

It was during one of FEMA’s latest TSA extensions that allowed the Zayas family time to find it. They were living in a hotel since November when they moved to Central Florida after Hurricane Maria.

''If I were to live in Puerto Rico, I would have to live off the government with food stamps and medicaid, not off a good job and I don’t like that. I want a job, I love to work,'' said Zayas.

While her kids are getting ready to go back to school this August, Torrez is also getting ready to go back but she’s going to teach. Puerto Rico has continued closing schools since the hurricane and jobs for teachers aren’t available.

As a Physical Ed teacher in the island, she had to get a certificate that allows her to teach in Florida. Now, she’s waiting to get it in the mail and look for jobs in Osceola County.