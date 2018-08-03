ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and CEO of Metis Solutions Michael Waltz sat down with Political Connections' Ybeth Bruzual to discuss his run for Congress in Florida's 6th Congressional District.

Waltz is currently in a three-way race in the Republican primary for the seat, which is currently held by Rep. Ron DeSantis -- who is now running for Florida governor.

The congressional district stretches from southern Jacksonville to New Smyrna Beach.

When asked sanctuary status and cities, counties and states, Waltz says he strongly opposes it, and that "border security is national security."

"I think for us to move forward with dealing with the current problems, we have to secure our borders. I mean, that is a critical function of the federal government," Waltz said.

Although Waltz said he supports stronger border security, he said he also supports imigration reform, opting for a merit-based system.

"I have sponsored an Afghan soldier that fought with (the U.S.) through the special immigrant visa program. He is now sworn in as a U.S. citizen ... he stood up and fought with Americans overseas," he said.

