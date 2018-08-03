ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday to see a blend of sun and clouds before storms are expected to develop over Central Florida.

It is another humid start to the day across Central Florida, but drier air is on the way for the evening hours.

Expect a blend of sun and clouds for Friday, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. With drier air quickly moving into the area, coverage of the storms will be significant lower than the past few days. Highs for today will climb into the low 90s.

Even more drier air marches in for the weekend. Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies with just a few widely scattered storms. Many areas will likely stay dry during the afternoon and evening timeframe. Highs for Saturday will be back in the low 90s.

Slightly better rain chances are expected for Sunday, but again some locations will stay dry. The best chance for activity will be in the afternoon and early evening, with temperatures holding in the low 90s.

The lower rain chances will continue heading into next week. Expect partly cloudy skies both Monday and Tuesday, with just a few afternoon storms across the area. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 90s.

Winds will likely shift back to the southwest by the middle of next week, slightly increasing rain chances. Temperatures will hold in the low to mid 90s under a blend of sun and clouds.

Boaters should again be aware of scattered evening storms, with seas 2 and 3 feet and southeasterly winds at 10 to 15 knots. Surfers will again find poor-to-fair conditions, with an east-southeasterly wind swell.

The rip current threat will be low Friday with Atlantic water temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tropical forecast

August starts off on a very quiet note, with no major activity in the Gulf, the Caribbean and the open waters of the Atlantic.

No major activity is expected over the next five days.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

