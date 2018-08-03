SANFORD, Fla. -- Florida voters were expected to get the chance to vote in November on whether to keep dog racing in the state, or make it illegal.

But a judge’s ruling against the constitutional amendment has the ballot amendment in legal limbo.

AJ Grant is a greyhound kennel owner.

“We care for our animals, we do things the right way,” Grant said.

Grant has spent much of the last several months fighting to keep racing going at the Sanford Orlando Kennel Club in Seminole County.

He says he and many of his employees depend on income from the racing for their livelihoods. He was cautiously happy to see a judge’s ruling this week against Amendment 13.

“It was just nice to see someone with common sense, a judge to see through what they were trying to do to deceive the Florida voter,” Grant said.

If approved by 60 percent of voters, Amendment 13 would prohibit betting on live dog racing at tracks across Florida by 2020.

The Committee to Protect Dogs argues greyhounds are not treated humanely.

“People love their dogs, you don’t treat your pets the way the racing industry treats their dogs,” said Carla Wilson, Campaign Manager for The Committee to Protect Dogs.

But in her ruling, Leon County Circuit Judge Karen Gievers argues the amendment’s wording on the ballot doesn’t clearly explain to voters what else the amendment would do if passed.

Even without live dog racing, tracks would still be allowed to offer other types of gambling and the tracks would still be able to offer betting on live dog racing simulcast from other parts of the country.

“The truth of the matter is, this expands gambling and the dogs are caught in the crossfire,” Grant said. “This is all about gambling … they’re using the animal rights as a crutch to get the sympathy vote.”

The State of Florida placed the amendment on November’s ballot through the recommendation of a constitutional revision commission, a group appointed to look at possible amendments to state law every 20 years.

Lawyers for the state have filed an appeal to the Judge Giever’s decision.

“This is a bad ruling that’s not based on law, and it will be overturned,” Wilson said.

Those fighting to end greyhound racing remain confident voters will still get the chance to decide the issue.

“Our grassroots supporters are motivated by the ruling because we are confident it will be overturned, and we’ll win for the dogs in November,” Wilson said.

People on both sides of the issue say they expect the Florida State Supreme Court to ultimately decide the issue.