POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating two hit-and-run crashes that left one woman dead and a military member injured.

According to the report, Kelly Black, 40, was riding a scooter on N. Galloway Road, just north of the railroad tracks and south of Kathleen Road, when she was hit by an unknown vehicle at about 2:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said active duty U.S. Army member Kalen Lawson, 20, stopped to render aid and during that time, another vehicle struck both Lawson and Black.

Lawson was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with a serious leg injury, but is expected to recover, according to the report. Black died at the scene.

Based on surveillance video, both crashes occurred within one minute, officials said.

Investigators were able to locate the first suspect vehicle, a GMC SUV, driven by Corey Jones, 28. Officials said Jones is still at large but investigators have spoken to him on the phone and say he told deputies that he will turn himself in later today.

Investigators are still searching for the second hit-and-run vehicle, described as a white/light colored Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.