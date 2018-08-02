NATIONAL -- Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 1.4 million Ram pickups in the U.S. and Canada due to faulty power tailgates.

The company said tailgates with power locks can open while the trucks are moving, which could cause unsecured cargo to fall into the roadway and cause a crash.

The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2015 through 2017 model years.

Fiat Chrysler said it has no reports of any crashes or injuries, but there have been more than 5,800 complaints and warranty claims filed.

The company said dealers will fix the tailgate locking mechanism at no cost to owners.

The recall is expected to start Sept. 14.