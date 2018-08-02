ORLANDO, Fla. — Active shooter response kits are going out to Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies as they prepare their school resource officers for the upcoming school year.

Orange Co. SROs to get active shooter response kits

800 kits already given to OCSO deputies

"We want to reassure the parents that we learn from all sorts of different situations,and we want to make sure that all deputies are equipped with the right type of equipment for any situation that may occur," Orange County Deputy Sheriff Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said Thursday.

Tuesday, Orange County Commissioners approved $168,000 in funding that should be dedicated to buying active shooter response kits.

The sheriff's office in Orange County already made it their mission to include them in part of their equipment and has given the kits to 800 deputies.

Another 300 kits have been ordered as well. Spectrum News was told ultimately the sheriff would like to have all his deputies equipped with the kits.

Inside a small duffle bag, deputies in Orange County will find a vest and ballistic helmet designed to defend law enforcement from high-powered assault weapons.

"No matter the situation, it will be accessibly ready for you to use." Tejada-Monforte said.

We were told Sheriff's Deputies are already training with the equipment, which adds an additional 32 pounds to the protective vests they wear daily.

"The first thing that went through my mind was, 'thank god something is getting done,'" said Stacie Archer, parent of five children in Orange County Public Schools. ​"Because so often there’s a terrible shooting, then people get upset, but then they forget about it, and we go on with life as normal."

Stacie Archer says her kids are excited for school although she is a bit nervous about her children's safety out of the house and on campus since the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

"It's a reality unfortunately that in this time and age that shootings are happening in our schools. So we have to talk about that openly with our kids so that they are alert," Archer explained.

Archer's children aren't the only ones preparing and staying alert this upcoming school year.

Just this week law enforcement teamed up with the school district to undergo an active shooter drill.

We were told the school district is negotiating having one law enforcement officer at each and every school in Orange County this school year.

Spectrum News has been told they hope to have a special announcement on that before the start of the 2018-2019 school.