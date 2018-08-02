OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- Osceola County now has the most school resource officers it has ever had due to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

Osceola Co. schools will have 1 SRO per school

Sheriff’s office welcoming 47 SROs

This is why an Osceola Sheriff’s Office captain has been assigned to lead the unit; however, the sheriff tells Spectrum News 13 that getting there wasn’t easy.

At one point, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was struggling to have a School Resource Officer at every school in the county. They even created incentives to fill uniforms.

During a pinning a ceremony for new school resource officers, Sheriff Russ Gibson said students are “going to be safe and sound cause no matter what, our children are our most precious resource.”

The agency is welcoming 47 school resource officers for the start of the 2018-2019 school year.

One of them is David Crawford, who comes from a family of law enforcement.

Crawford sat right next to his father as they both got pinned to be SROs.

“Growing up with that family and understanding what law enforcement does form the outside, it motivates me to do this, come in everyday and go out there every day and help everyone,” Crawford said.

The budget to hire all the SROs needed wasn’t initially present. This is why manpower in patrols had to be cut. A new command center and body cameras were also put in the back burner, Sheriff Gibson said.

“And we knew that when these mandates came down, we were going to have to make concessions on other agendas or priorities we had going on because our number one priority is the safety of our children,” Gibson explained.

Crawford is inspired by his father who has been at the sheriff’s office for 17 years. But he also wants to make his own footprint by becoming more than just an SRO for the kids he will be keeping safe at New Dimensions High School.

“To get the kids to open up that if they need anything, they can always come to me. My office door will be open so that they can come talk to me,” Crawford said. “Anything that they need that I can help them with… Be it in school, at home, talk to the parents… Anything I can do for them.”

Osceola County will now have one officer at every high school, elementary and middle school. Some high schools however will have two.