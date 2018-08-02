LEESBURG, Fla. — A 65-year-old Eustis woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Thursday morning, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Judy Heubusch was declared dead on U.S. Highway 27

Anyone who has information is asked to call police

At around 12:43 a.m., Judy Heubusch was trying to cross U.S. Highway 27 near North Shore Drive when she was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, according to Lt. Joe Iozzi with the Police Department.

She was declared dead at the scene.

The pickup truck was driven by 37-year-old Leesburg resident Tory Veraghen, confirmed Iozzi in the news release.

U.S. Highway 27 southbound was closed for about four hours while authorities were investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department's Traffic Unit at: 1-352-728-9860.