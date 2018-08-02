TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida judge ruled Wednesday that a proposed constitutional amendment that, if approved by Florida voters, would have prohibited betting on greyhound racing in the state is "misleading and defective," and for now will not appear on the November ballot.

In her decision, Circuit Judge Karen Gievers agreed with lawyers from the Florida Greyhound Association, that the title of the amendment and the summary given to voters did not clearly explain everything that the amendment would do.

For example, voters would not be told that dog tracks in South Florida could end dog racing and still be allowed to offer other types of gambling.

The state's Constitution Revision Commission approved the measure appearing on statewide ballots last April. Had it passed, greyhound racing would have been phased out statewide by 2020.

In order to pass, the measure would have had to have been approved by 60 percent or more of voters.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.