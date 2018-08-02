SANFORD, Fla. — The U.S. government is considering cutting Transportation Security Administration screeners from some airports.

Cuts mean less time waiting in line

Government could save $115 million from cuts

No airports have been named that would be impacted by proposals

The cuts raise concerns about safety and security; however, it is a tradeoff of sorts: Cutting screening means less time waiting in line.

The documents obtained by CNN show the TSA is considering cutting screening at more than 150 small and medium-sized airports that operate commercial planes with 60 seats or fewer.

The move would save the government $115 million, which is money that could be used to bolster security at large airports.

CNN says the TSA found the threat to smaller airplanes is low and that terrorists are targeting larger planes where the potential for the loss of life would be greater.

"I think it will speed times up, getting through to get to your flight, but the down side I would say is it could bring some negative travelers trying to get through knowing that the smaller places aren't having as much security. So that's a little scary to me," said Ozzie Riveria, a passenger

The TSA told CNN that it has been looking at this change for years.

Passengers connecting to larger airports would have to go through screening once they land at that larger airport.

However, it is important to note the report obtained by CNN does not list any airports, so it is not known if it will impact medium and small airports like Daytona Beach or Melbourne.

However, Director of Communications Lauren Rowe of Orlando Sanford International Airport the proposal will not affect the airport.

"The proposal by TSA to eliminate security screening at some airports does not apply to Orlando Sanford International Airport, not now or in the future," she stated in a news release.