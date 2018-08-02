APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man in a shootout at an Apopka-area home after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Deputies say the incident is happening in the 2100 block of West McCormick Road in the Paradise Heights area.

Deputies say they came to the house to serve the 19-year-old man with two arrest warrants for armed burglary and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Deputies say the individual's grandmother answered the door, but deputies say the man pulled a handgun and pointed it at deputies, who left the front door with the grandmother.

Deputies blocked off multiple roads close to the scene.

Over the next several hours the sheriff's office tried to get the man to surrender peacefully, Sheriff Jerry Demings said.

Spectrum News reporter Greg Angel reports multiple gunshots were heard around 3:30 p.m. near the home.

Deputies say the man came out of the house around that time with what appeared to be a cell phone in hand. Sheriff Jerry Demings says when SWAT members gave the man instructions, the man put his hands down, but then appeared to pull out a handgun.

Deputies shot him with a hard plastic round, which Demings called a "less-than-lethal" round.

Demings said the man went back into the house, firing his gun at the deputies. Then a few minutes later he came back to the door and fired shots again. Demings says that's when the five SWAT members returned fire and shot the man. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sheriff Demings says it's not known yet how many rounds were fired between the man and the deputies.

Demings says they are not yet identifying the man. No deputies were hurt. The FDLE will investigate the incident, as is standard procedure.

Check back for updates.

BREAKING: Just heard multiple shots during a stand off between Orange County deputies and a man wanted for a warrant. This is video taken about an hour before. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/Y4rnAFWjL3 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) August 2, 2018

Video of shooting shows a man in grey shirt/orange shorts walk out of the home hands raised. He then then turns and runs back into the home. Hear first volley of gunfire. Moments later man runs back out of the house. Second volley of gun fire. Man falls to the ground @MyNews13 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) August 2, 2018