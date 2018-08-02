TAMPA, Fla. -- A girl has died after Tampa police say she was thrown into the Hillsborough River Thursday afternoon.

  • Body of girl found submerged about 75 feet off shore
  • Woman in custody; police believe she is the child's mother
  • Girl, 4, died at St. Joe's Hospital

Dive crews and police officers responded at about 4:30 p.m. to the area near Columbus Drive and the Hillsborough River.

The child was discovered submerged about 75 feet off shore.

Police Chief Brian Dugan said the girl was believed to be 4 years old and died at St. Joe's Hospital.

"Unfortunately at this point there are more questions than there are answers," he said.

A woman was taken into custody. Dugan said it's believed the woman is the child's mother.

"She is in custody, but has provided little information at this point," police said in a news release.

Dugan said the woman was found walking not far from the scene.

"We have a few witnesses that called us. They were kind of shaken up," Dugan said.