TAMPA, Fla. -- A girl has died after Tampa police say she was thrown into the Hillsborough River Thursday afternoon.
- Body of girl found submerged about 75 feet off shore
- Woman in custody; police believe she is the child's mother
- Girl, 4, died at St. Joe's Hospital
Dive crews and police officers responded at about 4:30 p.m. to the area near Columbus Drive and the Hillsborough River.
The child was discovered submerged about 75 feet off shore.
Police Chief Brian Dugan said the girl was believed to be 4 years old and died at St. Joe's Hospital.
"Unfortunately at this point there are more questions than there are answers," he said.
A woman was taken into custody. Dugan said it's believed the woman is the child's mother.
"She is in custody, but has provided little information at this point," police said in a news release.
Dugan said the woman was found walking not far from the scene.
"We have a few witnesses that called us. They were kind of shaken up," Dugan said.