ORLANDO, Fla. — It is Central Florida, so don't be surprised that Thursday will see another round of storms later in the afternoon.

Highs for Thursday at 91 degrees



Heavy storms, lighting expected



It is another warm and humid start to Thursday across Central Florida and more storms are likely as we move into the afternoon and evening hours.

The activity will once again get going during the midday and early afternoon hours, with heavy rainfall and intense lightning threats. Highs for Thursday will be in the low 90s.

The showers will slowly come to a close Thursday evening, as temperatures fall into the 70s. Expect another steamy overnight, with variable clouds and lows in the mid 70s.

Changes are on the way starting on Friday. Drier air will begin to push in from the east, reducing the coverage of showers and storms. Many areas will still see activity on Friday, with highs in the low 90s.

Even more dry air arrives for the weekend. This will reduce rain chances even further for Saturday, with some locations staying totally dry. The lack of rain will allow temperatures will rise quickly, with highs back in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday will also feature just a few afternoon and evening storms with many areas remaining dry. Highs to close the weekend will be in the low 90s.

The drier air will stick around for next week. This will keep rain chance around 30 percent for Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances may increase a touch by the middle of next week, with temperatures holding in the low 90s.

Boaters should expect fair conditions Thursday, with afternoon storms developing. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a southeasterly breeze. The surf cast remains poor-to-fair, with an east-southeasterly trade swell.

The rip current threat will be low for today, with Atlantic water temperatures in the low 80s.

Tropical forecast

It remains nice and quiet in the tropical Atlantic today. No major activity is expected in the Gulf, the Caribbean or the open waters of the Atlantic over the next five days.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

