WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Security forces at an Ohio Air Force base say that an active shooting report at a hospital on the base was a false alarm.

Officials at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said emergency crews responded to the reported incident at Wright-Patt Hospital around 12:40 p.m.

An unknown person allegedly called 911 believing there was an active shooting situation. Though after further investigation, authorities found that there was "not an actual active shooter incident" at the Air Force base.

The scene was declared safe and personnel has been advised to avoid the hospital area for the time being.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is located just east of Dayton, Ohio, in the western part of the state.